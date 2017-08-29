Sister Ann Belliveau, 89, a Sister of St. Anne

Marlborough – Sister Ann Belliveau, a Sister of St. Anne, died at Marie Esther Health Center in this city Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. She was 89 and in her 71st year of vowed religious life.

Born in Lynn, she was the second of five children born to Philip A. and Azele (Bourque) Belliveau. She joined the Sisters of St. Anne in Lachine, Quebec, pronounced vows and was known as Sr. Phillipe Marie.

Sr. Ann earned a B.M. degree in Music from Anna Maria College, an M.M. in Music from the Catholic University of America and became a Registered Music Therapist through the University of Kansas. A gifted musician, she studied private composition at the New England Conservatory and with Mr. Alexander Peloquin and Liturgical music at Manhattanville College of the Sacred Heart.

She began her music teaching career in Quebec. She returned to the United States and continued teaching and directing choirs and glee clubs in schools staffed by the Sisters of St. Anne in Worcester, Webster, Holyoke and Paxton in MA and in Central Falls, RI. A lifelong learner, Sr. Ann was among the pioneers in New England, embracing a new field of study which embraced music and psychology. Along with colleagues, she introduced ‘’Music Therapy’’ as a study and as a degree at Anna Maria College.

She also served in leadership positions within the Congregation. In the early 80’s, she responded to a request for Sisters in Chile, South America. She became responsible for the training and education of young Chilean women seeking to become Sisters of St. Anne. She also continued to offer retreats and conferences.

Sr. Ann was predeceased by her parents, and her brothers Phillippe, Albert and George Belliveau. Her death will be grieved by her sister, Marie Laconca of Lynn, MA, her extended family, friends, former students and her religious family of Sisters of St. Anne.

Viewing will take place Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 9-10:15 a.m., at St. Anne Convent, 720 Boston Post Road E, Marlborough, and will be followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in the convent chapel, with burial in Evergreen Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home (www.CollinsFuneral.com), 378 Lincoln St., Marlborough.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Sisters of St. Anne or to a charity of your choice.