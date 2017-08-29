Westborough artists to be featured throughout September at 1717 Shoppe

Westborough – A special art exhibit featuring the work of two local artists, Janet Schwartz and Dave Kaphammer, will be held at the 1717 Shoppe in Westborough starting Saturday, Sept. 2 through Friday, Sept. 29. The public is invited to the opening reception which will be held at the store’s 18 Lyman St. (Westborough Shopping Center) on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 3-5 p.m.

The exhibit showcases the artists’ recent works that include natural and urban landscapes from the local area.

The 1717 Shoppe was opened late last year to help promote Westborough’s 300th anniversary this year. The 7,000-square foot shop features Westborough commemorative items, an art gallery, book corner, event space, and a variety of consignment items by artisans connected to Westborough.

For more information visit www.westborough300.com or www.facebook.com/the1717shoppe

Photos/Submitted