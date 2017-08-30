Corridor Nine to present the 24th Applefest 5k Run/Walk

Northborough – All are welcome to participate in the Corridor Nine Area Chamber of Commerce’s 24th annual Applefest 5k Run/Walk which will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Marion E. Zeh School, 33 Howard St. Registration will open at 8:30 a.m. that day with the race starting at 10 a.m. This race is perfect for walkers, joggers, first-time runners, and experienced athletes of all ages and abilities.

As one of the premier fall community events held over the Applefest weekend, this race is well known for its festive atmosphere, scenic course showcasing the fall foliage and beautiful neighborhoods of Northborough, race goody bag for 5k participants, post-race refreshments, and race t-shirts. Families, friends and co-workers are urged to form teams to participate. Prizes will be awarded to division winners and team awards for the largest and team spirit.

“We will also have a large variety of exhibitors, including food exhibitors giving out samples this year,” Karen Chapman, the chamber’s president said.

The entry fee is $25 per person or or before Saturday, Sept. 9 and $30 after that date.

The presenting sponsors of the Applefest 5k Race/Walk are the Community Advocate, PR Running and Oasis Financial Services.

Be sure to bring the kids along to participate in the “Kids Adventure Race” starting at 11 a.m. Children 11 years and younger will enjoy a fun “noodles” obstacle course/ mini-run and receive a race bib, finisher medal, and ice cream. This event is sponsored by the YMCA. The entry fee is $10 per child.

To register for the events call Corridor Nine at 508-836-4444.