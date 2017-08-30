Wednesday, August 30th, 2017 | Posted by

Corridor Nine to present the 24th Applefest 5k Run/Walk

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Runners take off at the start of last year’s Corridor Nine Area Chamber of Commerce Applefest 5k Road Race.
[File Photo/Jeff Slovin]

Northborough – All are welcome to participate in the Corridor Nine Area Chamber of Commerce’s  24th annual Applefest 5k Run/Walk which will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Marion E. Zeh School, 33 Howard St.  Registration will open at 8:30 a.m. that day with the race starting at 10 a.m. This race is perfect for walkers, joggers, first-time runners, and experienced athletes of all ages and abilities.

As one of the premier fall community events held over the Applefest weekend, this race is well known for its festive atmosphere, scenic course showcasing the fall foliage and beautiful neighborhoods of Northborough, race goody bag for 5k participants, post-race refreshments, and race t-shirts. Families, friends and co-workers are urged to form teams to participate. Prizes will be awarded to division winners and team awards for the largest and team spirit.

“We will also have a large variety of exhibitors, including food exhibitors giving out samples this year,” Karen Chapman, the chamber’s president said.

The entry fee is $25 per person or or before Saturday, Sept. 9 and $30 after that date.

The presenting sponsors of the Applefest 5k Race/Walk are the Community Advocate, PR Running and Oasis Financial Services.

Be sure to bring the kids along to participate in the “Kids Adventure Race” starting at 11 a.m. Children 11 years and younger will enjoy a fun “noodles” obstacle course/ mini-run and receive a race bib, finisher medal, and ice cream.  This event is sponsored by the YMCA. The entry fee is $10 per child.

To register for the events call Corridor Nine at 508-836-4444.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=92570

Posted by on Aug 30 2017. Filed under Business, Events, Northborough. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Roger Middleton: I’ve recently acquired a few tapes from my grandmother’s estate, since her passing...
  • Allen: Haha I can’t feel too sorry for a bunch of dumb birds becoming road kill. Plus, why are geese so great?...
  • Ken Kormanak: Great restoration of your tank in Northborough. Its also good to know that the Collings Foundation has...
  • Bruce Tretter: Helping people and doing it in a manner that genuinely puts them at ease is what Gary does best. You...
  • Jim Bagdon: Abrams Company of the United States Army Brotherhood of Tankers would like to send a special thanks Larry...

Recently Added