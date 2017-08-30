Corridor Nine’s BFF announces fall schedule

Region – Business Forward Females (BFF), the networking forum for the Corridor Nine Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its 2017-2018 season.

BFF provides monthly luncheons with dynamic speakers, engaging dialogue, and networking opportunities that will educate, inspire, and empower women from all levels of professional backgrounds. The average attendance is 80-100 women.

Fall 2017 program schedule:

Tuesday, Sept. 12 – Guest speaker: Trish Hannon, president, New England Baptist Hospital

Location: Cyprian Keyes Golf Club, 284 East Temple St., Boylston

Wednesday, Oct. 11 – Guest speaker: Jody Johnson, Executive Momentum Coach, NaturaLead

Topic: The Principles of Intuitive Leadership

Location: Cyprian Keyes Golf Club, 284 East Temple St., Boylston

Tuesday, Nov. 14 – Guest speaker: Dr. Rachel Smook, Psychologist

Topic: Stress Management

Location: Cyprian Keyes Golf Club, 284 East Temple St., Boylston

Tuesday, Dec. 12 – Motivational guest speaker: Collette Divitto, Owner, Collettey’s Cookies

Topic – Collette is a 26-year-old woman, who was born with Down syndrome, who started her own cookie business in 2011.

Location: Courtyard by Marriott, 75 Felton St. Marlborough

Each program includes networking and visiting with exhibitors from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by lunch and the guest speaker. The program ends at 1:30 p.m. Cost to attend is $24 for members of Corridor Nine and $44 for nonmembers. To register for the events, visit www.corridornine.org or call Corridor Nine at 508-836-4444.

(Photos/Submitted)