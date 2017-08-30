Corridor Nine’s BFF announces fall schedule
Region – Business Forward Females (BFF), the networking forum for the Corridor Nine Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its 2017-2018 season.
BFF provides monthly luncheons with dynamic speakers, engaging dialogue, and networking opportunities that will educate, inspire, and empower women from all levels of professional backgrounds. The average attendance is 80-100 women.
Fall 2017 program schedule:
Tuesday, Sept. 12 – Guest speaker: Trish Hannon, president, New England Baptist Hospital
Location: Cyprian Keyes Golf Club, 284 East Temple St., Boylston
Wednesday, Oct. 11 – Guest speaker: Jody Johnson, Executive Momentum Coach, NaturaLead
Topic: The Principles of Intuitive Leadership
Location: Cyprian Keyes Golf Club, 284 East Temple St., Boylston
Tuesday, Nov. 14 – Guest speaker: Dr. Rachel Smook, Psychologist
Topic: Stress Management
Location: Cyprian Keyes Golf Club, 284 East Temple St., Boylston
Tuesday, Dec. 12 – Motivational guest speaker: Collette Divitto, Owner, Collettey’s Cookies
Topic – Collette is a 26-year-old woman, who was born with Down syndrome, who started her own cookie business in 2011.
Location: Courtyard by Marriott, 75 Felton St. Marlborough
Each program includes networking and visiting with exhibitors from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by lunch and the guest speaker. The program ends at 1:30 p.m. Cost to attend is $24 for members of Corridor Nine and $44 for nonmembers. To register for the events, visit www.corridornine.org or call Corridor Nine at 508-836-4444.
(Photos/Submitted)
