Goldblatt and Allen to lead Westborough’s ‘grande’ parade

By Bonnie Adams, Managing Editor

Westborough – As Westborough residents gather Sunday, Sept. 10, to celebrate the town’s 300th anniversary with a “grande” parade, there will be two very well-known women leading the way. Lydia Goldblatt will serve as the grand marshal while Kristina Allen will be the tricentennial marshal.

Both have served on numerous boards and committees, sharing their time, wisdom and talents. Throughout the last 30-plus years, their paths have crossed time and time again. As such, they have developed a deep respect and fondness for each other. They are both very humble, so much so that one gets the sense that they are relieved to share the parade marshals spotlight.

But both, according to Roberta Brown, the parade chair, are equally and deservedly, worthy of the honor.

“I have known both of these ladies my whole life,” Brown said. “They are just such outstanding citizens who have done so much for others with so much poise and grace. They are truly role models for everyone in Westborough.

“Many names were submitted for consideration,” she added. “And many were definitely worthy. But their names just came up again and again and for good reason. They are just really amazing.”

Goldblatt’s resume includes stints on the Board of Selectmen, Advisory Finance Committee, Finance Committee, and School Committee. She has also held key positions working for former Gov. Mitt Romney and former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown. The mother of three daughters, she now works for Penta Communications.

Allen is also a former selectman and has served in various leadership positions for a number of boards including the Westborough Public Library, Historical Society, Westborough Community Land Trust, and Housing Partnership, among others. She is also the author of what many consider the definitive book on Westborough’s history, “On the Beaten Path.” After a career at Clark University where she was the publications and marketing manager and assistant director of communications, she is now a freelance writer. She and her husband Peter have two children and three grandchildren.

“It’s a great honor to be chosen to represent Westborough’s link to its past. This town has a rich history, starting with its brave first settlers to today’s entrepreneur,” Allen said. “It’s great to come together to celebrate how the town has grown and prospered over its three centuries.

“This town has such civic pride in so many ways. Everyone helps each other in hard times and comes together, like we are doing for the 300th anniversary, in good times.”

Noting that she has known Goldblatt for many years, she added, “I have such respect for Lydia, for all she has done.”

Goldblatt noted that she was “humbled and honored” to be named a grand marshal.

“And being nominated with Kris, that’s such an honor right there,” she said. “But it’s not about me, it’s about the town. It’s really about representing the people of Westborough and all of those people who have voted for me over the years, who trusted me to make the best decisions that I could for the town.”

For more on the parade, see the article here. For more on all of Westborough’s 300th-anniversary celebrations visit www.westborough300.com.