Hanto Fine Asian Cuisine now open in Northborough

Northborough – Owner Ray Jiang and his business partner, Rudy Tsai, are inviting the public to celebrate with them the grand opening of their new restaurant, Hanto Fine Asian Cuisine, located at 9012 Shops Way, (Northborough Crossing). The event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 5-7 p.m.

Jiang is the former owner of Ichiban Oriental Marketplace in Framingham. At his new restaurant, he will feature “secret” signature dishes that he learned from his uncle, a renowned chef in northern China. After the ribbon cutting there will be a traditional Lion Dance.

Patrons are invited to enjoy 10 percent off their entire meals now through Saturday, Sept. 16. For more information call 508-466-8778 or visit hantorestaurant.com.