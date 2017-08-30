Wednesday, August 30th, 2017 | Posted by

N Grafton: Plein air painting informal gathering

Email, RSS Follow
Email

North Grafton – Plein Air Painting, an informal gathering of artists who love to paint the New England landscape, will meet Sundays, Sept. 10, 24, Oct. 8 and 29, from 10 a .m. to 1 p.m., at the Willard House, 11 Willard St., North Grafton. Bring your own supplies to this free event. Plenty of parking is available.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=92512

Posted by on Aug 30 2017. Filed under Ongoing. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Roger Middleton: I’ve recently acquired a few tapes from my grandmother’s estate, since her passing...
  • Allen: Haha I can’t feel too sorry for a bunch of dumb birds becoming road kill. Plus, why are geese so great?...
  • Ken Kormanak: Great restoration of your tank in Northborough. Its also good to know that the Collings Foundation has...
  • Bruce Tretter: Helping people and doing it in a manner that genuinely puts them at ease is what Gary does best. You...
  • Jim Bagdon: Abrams Company of the United States Army Brotherhood of Tankers would like to send a special thanks Larry...

Recently Added