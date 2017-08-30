N Grafton: Plein air painting informal gathering

North Grafton – Plein Air Painting, an informal gathering of artists who love to paint the New England landscape, will meet Sundays, Sept. 10, 24, Oct. 8 and 29, from 10 a .m. to 1 p.m., at the Willard House, 11 Willard St., North Grafton. Bring your own supplies to this free event. Plenty of parking is available.