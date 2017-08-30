Thank you for all involved with Kane golf event

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Board of Directors, staff and clients of Shrewsbury Youth and Family Services, we want to extend a heartfelt thank you to State Representative Hannah Kane, Tournament Chair Beth Casavant, community volunteers, The Haven Country Club, and all the generous sponsors and donors for all their hard work in organizing the Hannah Kane 3rd Annual Charity Classic, that was held on August 21. The weather was perfect for a fun day of golf and socialization with old and new friends. The solar eclipse provided added entertainment and lots of excuses for missed putts! At the same time, everyone was contributing to three worthy causes. The generosity of the sponsors, donors, and the golfers resulted in three separate donations of $19,000 to our agency, St. Anne’s Human Services, and Westborough Food Pantry. Please know that your donation to SYFS will be used to support clinical programs, youth development, and programs with the elder population in town. In this way, you are supporting the entire community, and we are so grateful to be able to partner with you all to provide services and support here in Shrewsbury.

With sincere thanks,

Thomas Kennedy

Chair, Board of Directors

Shrewsbury Youth and Family Services