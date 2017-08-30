Wednesday, August 30th, 2017 | Posted by

Thank you for all involved with Kane golf event

Email, RSS Follow
Email

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Board of Directors, staff and clients of Shrewsbury Youth and Family Services, we want to extend a heartfelt thank you to State Representative Hannah Kane, Tournament Chair Beth Casavant, community volunteers, The Haven Country Club, and all the generous sponsors and donors for all their hard work in organizing the Hannah Kane 3rd Annual Charity Classic, that was held on August 21.  The weather was perfect for a fun day of golf and socialization with old and new friends. The solar eclipse provided added entertainment and lots of excuses for missed putts! At the same time, everyone was contributing to three worthy causes.  The generosity of the sponsors, donors, and the golfers resulted in three separate donations of $19,000 to our agency, St. Anne’s Human Services, and Westborough Food Pantry.  Please know that your donation to SYFS will be used to support clinical programs, youth development, and programs with the elder population in town.  In this way, you are supporting the entire community, and we are so grateful to be able to partner with you all to provide services and support here in Shrewsbury.

With sincere thanks,

Thomas Kennedy

Chair, Board of Directors

Shrewsbury Youth and Family Services

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=92549

Posted by on Aug 30 2017. Filed under Byline Stories, Editorially Speaking, Letters to the Editor, Region. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Roger Middleton: I’ve recently acquired a few tapes from my grandmother’s estate, since her passing...
  • Allen: Haha I can’t feel too sorry for a bunch of dumb birds becoming road kill. Plus, why are geese so great?...
  • Ken Kormanak: Great restoration of your tank in Northborough. Its also good to know that the Collings Foundation has...
  • Bruce Tretter: Helping people and doing it in a manner that genuinely puts them at ease is what Gary does best. You...
  • Jim Bagdon: Abrams Company of the United States Army Brotherhood of Tankers would like to send a special thanks Larry...

Recently Added