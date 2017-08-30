Thank you for successful swap event

To the Editor:

“Swapclothes123” in Shrewsbury is growing in families and sizes. From the June 24 event:

* 118 containers/bags arrived for swapping.

* 43 families swapped

* 32 large bags were donated to St. Anne’s Human Services.

This event would not be possible without everyone coming to swap. Thank you. The kids had a blast and kept busy coloring and building LEGO castles.

As always, the volunteers made the event run smoothly. Thank YOU to all the volunteers for making this event a success.

Our returning Girl Scouts from Troop 30308 and Troop 30315 were adorable and extremely helpful – thank you Ladies.

Violetta Sobiech.

Swapclothes 123

Shrewsbury