Westborough Cub Scouts to host open house

Westborough – The Westborough Cub Scouts will be holding an open house on Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 6-8 p.m. in the Methodist Church, 120 West Main St.

Any kids looking to join the Cub Scouts can also join the scouts in the town’s 300th Birthday Parade that will be held Sunday, Sept. 10, starting at 1 p.m. at Ward Corner, traveling down East and West Main Streets to Lyman St.

Tentatively, the scouts will be camping at Nobscot Scout Reservation in Sudbury in a big cabin Friday, Nov. 17. They will have their annual car race in the form of a Pinewood Derby and tis year are also planning on adding a Regatta boat race. The school year generally ends with a Fishing Derby at Sandra Pond. Other events have included a trip to Westboro Fish and Game; a police detective took them on a tour of the Northborough jail; and they had an overnight camping trip to the Museum of Science.

For more information visit PACKONEHUNDRED.ORG.