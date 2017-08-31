Grafton: Drop-in Library Babies at Grafton Library

Grafton – Library Babies, a 20-minute program for the Grafton Public Library’s very youngest visitors, ages birth-walking, takes place on Thursdays, Sept. 14, 21, 28, Oct. 5, 12 and 19, at 10:15 a.m. Enjoy stories, sing songs, recite favorite nursery rhymes, and interact with the babies using bounces and finger plays.

This is a drop-in program; registration is not required. The Grafton Public Library is located at 35 Grafton Common. For more information, visit https://graftonlibrary.org/ or call 508-839-4649 ext. 1103.