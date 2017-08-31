Grafton: Drop-in Toddler Time at Grafton Library

Grafton – Toddler Time, a 30-minute program for children who are walking-age 3 years, begins Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. (please attend just one time slot), at the Grafton Public Library. Subsequent dates are Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11 and 18. Share stories, sing songs, enjoy movement activities, and recite rhymes and finger plays together.

This is a drop-in program; registration is not required. For more information, visit https://graftonlibrary.org/ or call 508-839-4649 ext. 1103. The Grafton Public Library is located at 35 Grafton Common.