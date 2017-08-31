Thursday, August 31st, 2017 | Posted by

Grafton: Drop-in Toddler Time at Grafton Library

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Grafton – Toddler Time, a 30-minute program for children who are walking-age 3 years, begins Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. (please attend just one time slot), at the Grafton Public Library. Subsequent dates are Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11 and 18. Share stories, sing songs, enjoy movement activities, and recite rhymes and finger plays together.

This is a drop-in program; registration is not required. For more information, visit https://graftonlibrary.org/ or call 508-839-4649 ext. 1103. The Grafton Public Library is located at 35 Grafton Common.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=92663

Posted by on Aug 31 2017. Filed under Ongoing. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Greg: Senior? Why these ladies are too young. Lol!
  • Roger Middleton: I’ve recently acquired a few tapes from my grandmother’s estate, since her passing...
  • Allen: Haha I can’t feel too sorry for a bunch of dumb birds becoming road kill. Plus, why are geese so great?...
  • Ken Kormanak: Great restoration of your tank in Northborough. Its also good to know that the Collings Foundation has...
  • Bruce Tretter: Helping people and doing it in a manner that genuinely puts them at ease is what Gary does best. You...

Recently Added