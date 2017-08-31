Grafton: Saturday storytimes at Grafton Library

Grafton – Join the Grafton Public Library Saturday mornings before it opens for shorter, repeat showings of its most popular storytimes. 9/16, 9/30 & 10/14 will be Baby & Toddler Storytime takes place Sept. 16, 30 and Oct. 14, while Preschool storytime will be offered Sept. 23, Oct. 7 and 21. This is a drop-in program; registration is not required.

The Children’s Room will be closed for the duration of each storytime program. A selection of materials will be available in the Main Reading Room.

The Grafton Public Library is located at 35 Grafton Common. For more information, visit https://graftonlibrary.org/ or call 508-839-4649 ext. 1103.