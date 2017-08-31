Marlborough: Teen programs at Marlborough Library

Marlborough – The Marlborough Public Library is offering lots of teen programs this month. Come to Tasty Tuesday on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 3:30-4:30 p.m., and make an easy afterschool snack: mini waffle fruit pizzas! Then come enjoy a Lazy Crafternoon at the library Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Also, learn to make a duct tape pencil pouch and decorate your notebooks and pens with the library’s supplies. Creative teens will also enjoy ArtLab, a freeform art session where they can relax, listen to music, and make their own masterpiece on canvas Thursday, Sept. 21, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. All programs are open to teens in grades 6-12. Please pre-register.

The Marlborough Public Library is located at 35 W Main St. For more information, call 508-624-6900 or visit http://marlboroughpubliclibrary.org/.