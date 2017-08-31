Starting off on the right foot
Southborough – Going back to school is always made a little bit sweeter when you get to show off your latest fashionable footwear, as several teens at one of the most popular spots in town, the Dunkin Donuts at Southborough’s Town Center Mini mall, would attest.
Photo/Chris Robbins
