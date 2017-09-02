Saturday, September 2nd, 2017 | Posted by

Assabet After Dark Medical Coding Course

Region – Learn how to become a medical coder at one of Assabet After Dark’s information nights: Thursday, Sept. 7, or Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School, 215 Fitchburg St., Marlborough. Learn more about the 200-hour Medical Coding Prep Course (Medical Terminology, Anatomy & Physiology, and Medical Billing, specifically ICD-10-CM diagnosis and procedure codes). This course starts Tuesday, Sept. 19, and ends Thursday, June 7, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. The cost is $4250. Call 508-263-9651 for an application packet.

