Elsie Kaye Glassworks to host grand opening

Westborough – Holly Kenny, a glass artist and resident of Westborough, will be hosting a grand opening of her new studio and boutique, Elsie Kaye Glassworks, LLC, on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 3-8 p.m. The store is located at 3 Union St., Westborough.

A ribbon cutting ceremony with state representatives Carolyn Dykema (D-Holliston), Hannah Kane (R-Shrewsbury) and Danielle Gregoire (D-Marlborough) will take place at 4:30 p.m. Refreshments and activities will be available throughout the day and evening.

Kenny will give lampwork glass bead demonstrations at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Raffles for a unique piece of jewelry and a kitchenware set will be drawn during the evening.

For more information visit www.elsiekaye.com or the store’s social media pages (Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, Instagram).