Saturday, September 2nd, 2017 | Posted by

Just Breathe offers special ‘Anti-Anxiety’ package

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Salt lamps and essential oil rollerballs will help you to relax. (Photo/submitted)

Westborough – Does going back to school or work after summer vacation bring out anxiety? Just Breathe has the answer! Come in and enjoy our “Anti-Anxiety” Package. You get:

  • Three salt room sessions
  • One mini salt lamp to put on your desk when you work or bed when you sleep
  • One essential oil rollerball created specifically to help relieve anxiety

Himalayan salt naturally emits negative ions. These ions alter our biochemistry in such a way that we release the “feel good” hormone so we feel less stressed and anxious.

Just Breathe is offering this $150 package for just $99 throughout the month of September.

For more information call 508-366-8292.

Just Breathe is located at 45 East Main St., Westborough.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=92743

Posted by on Sep 2 2017. Filed under Business, Westborough. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • StumpGrinderPros: very good information regarding pruning and trimming branches. Done at wrong time can be a mess.
  • Martin Dubuc: I believe that it was late 1983 that Sister Virginia Agnes, her brother Sam, wife Yvonne, my parents,...
  • Martin Dubuc: I believe that it was late 1983 that Sister Virginia Agnes, her brother Sam, wife Yvonne, my parents,...
  • Greg: Senior? Why these ladies are too young. Lol!
  • Roger Middleton: I’ve recently acquired a few tapes from my grandmother’s estate, since her passing...

Recently Added