Just Breathe offers special ‘Anti-Anxiety’ package

Westborough – Does going back to school or work after summer vacation bring out anxiety? Just Breathe has the answer! Come in and enjoy our “Anti-Anxiety” Package. You get:

Three salt room sessions

One mini salt lamp to put on your desk when you work or bed when you sleep

One essential oil rollerball created specifically to help relieve anxiety

Himalayan salt naturally emits negative ions. These ions alter our biochemistry in such a way that we release the “feel good” hormone so we feel less stressed and anxious.

Just Breathe is offering this $150 package for just $99 throughout the month of September.

For more information call 508-366-8292.

Just Breathe is located at 45 East Main St., Westborough.