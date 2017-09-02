Just Breathe offers special ‘Anti-Anxiety’ package
Westborough – Does going back to school or work after summer vacation bring out anxiety? Just Breathe has the answer! Come in and enjoy our “Anti-Anxiety” Package. You get:
- Three salt room sessions
- One mini salt lamp to put on your desk when you work or bed when you sleep
- One essential oil rollerball created specifically to help relieve anxiety
Himalayan salt naturally emits negative ions. These ions alter our biochemistry in such a way that we release the “feel good” hormone so we feel less stressed and anxious.
Just Breathe is offering this $150 package for just $99 throughout the month of September.
For more information call 508-366-8292.
Just Breathe is located at 45 East Main St., Westborough.
