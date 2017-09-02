Saturday, September 2nd, 2017 | Posted by

Main Street Bank welcomes new community lender

Michael Glynn (Photo/submitted)

Marlborough – Main Street Bank introduced the newest member of its retail community lending team – Michael Glynn, community lender in the Northborough, Westborough and Southborough area. As a community lender, he is responsible for helping his customers reach their financial goal of owning a home by finding a mortgage program that best fits their needs. Glynn has been a member of the Main Street Bank team for over 12 years, most recently working as a consumer lending coordinator and mortgage closing coordinator. He grew up in Southborough, but currently lives in Westborough with his wife Jen. To contact Glynn, call 508-460-4137 or email mglynn@bankmainstreet.com.

