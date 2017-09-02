Worcester County Sheriff’s Office donates over 300 cellphones

Region – Rotmans, an official drop-off location for Cell Phones for Soldiers recently accepted their single largest donation of cell phones. Over 300 phones were collected by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, bringing the total number of phones collected to well over 1,000.

Cell Phones for Soldiers is a national nonprofit serving troops and veterans with free communication services and emergency funding. Founded in 2004 by Robbie and Brittany Bergquist, then 12 and 13 years old, Cell Phones for Soldiers provides a lifeline for America’s bravest by giving free calling cards to active-duty military members to connect with loved ones, mailing approximately 2,500 calling cards each week.

For more information, visit www.cellphonesforsoldiers.com.

(Photos/submitted)