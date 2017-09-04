Dykema hosts annual picnic for local seniors

Region – State Rep. Carolyn Dykema (R-Holliston) welcomed seniors from Holliston, Hopkinton, Southborough, and Westborough to the MetroWest YMCA’s Family Outdoor Center Aug. 28 for her annual senior picnic, a tradition begun by longtime Hopkinton residents Bob and Jackie Lavoie that the representative has continued since taking office in 2009.

State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Acton) and State Rep. Danielle Gregoire (D-Marlborough), who also represent MetroWest communities including Southborough and Westborough, attended the event and welcomed seniors as well.