Monday, September 4th, 2017 | Posted by

Thank you Sen. Moore

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Shrewsbury resident Ruth Cohen wrote this thank you to State. Sen. Michael Moore (D-Millbury) after he hosted an ice cream social at the Shrewsbury Senior Center Aug. 28.

We seniors in Shrewsbury are lucky for sure

To have a caring Senator Moore.

 

On August 28, we seniors were treated

To a nice ice cream social while we seated.

 

Each year, Senator Moore makes us aware

That for his Shrewsbury constituents he does care.

 

And, so Senator Moore, it is with great pleasure

I say your caring act is beyond measure.

 

To and your very pleasant crew,

Great kudos are sent out to you.

 

Thanks for your kindness.  We do appreciate

your caring for us.  You are first rate.

 

Ruth Cohen

Shrewsbury

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=92791

Posted by on Sep 4 2017. Filed under Byline Stories, Editorially Speaking, Letters to the Editor, Shrewsbury. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • StumpGrinderPros: very good information regarding pruning and trimming branches. Done at wrong time can be a mess.
  • Martin Dubuc: I believe that it was late 1983 that Sister Virginia Agnes, her brother Sam, wife Yvonne, my parents,...
  • Martin Dubuc: I believe that it was late 1983 that Sister Virginia Agnes, her brother Sam, wife Yvonne, my parents,...
  • Greg: Senior? Why these ladies are too young. Lol!
  • Roger Middleton: I’ve recently acquired a few tapes from my grandmother’s estate, since her passing...

Recently Added