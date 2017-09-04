Thank you Sen. Moore

Shrewsbury resident Ruth Cohen wrote this thank you to State. Sen. Michael Moore (D-Millbury) after he hosted an ice cream social at the Shrewsbury Senior Center Aug. 28.

We seniors in Shrewsbury are lucky for sure

To have a caring Senator Moore.

On August 28, we seniors were treated

To a nice ice cream social while we seated.

Each year, Senator Moore makes us aware

That for his Shrewsbury constituents he does care.

And, so Senator Moore, it is with great pleasure

I say your caring act is beyond measure.

To and your very pleasant crew,

Great kudos are sent out to you.

Thanks for your kindness. We do appreciate

your caring for us. You are first rate.

Ruth Cohen

Shrewsbury