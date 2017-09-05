Beatrice D. Baker, 89, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Beatrice D. (Leva) Baker, 89, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Tyngsborough, died in her home Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017.

Beatrice was born in Burlington, daughter of the late Gaetano and Catherine (Haley) Leva. She graduated from Cambridge Latin High School.

Her husband of 54 years, Robert Baker, died in 2001. She leaves her loving children, Robert Baker Jr. and his wife Carol of Indian Land, S.C., Maureen Shattuck, Mark Baker and his wife Pamela, and Scott Baker and his wife Cheryl, all of Shrewsbury; 11 grandchildren, Tammy, Tracy, Corey, Kristen, Lori, Jonathan, Charlene, Jill, Lindsay, Cameron and Wesley; 19 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Fran and Lorraine. She was predeceased by eight siblings, Katherine, Anna, Guy, Marion, Edward, Joseph, William, and Robert.

Beatrice had worked as a clerk for the Army Air Force Exchange Services for many years before retiring in 1997. When she was not working, Beatrice enjoyed playing tennis, card games with family and traveling.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Beatrice’s family Friday, Sept. 8, from 4-7 p.m., in the Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, 648 Main St., Shrewsbury. Her funeral will be Saturday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m., in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery of Shrewsbury.

Memorial contributions may be sent to The American Heart Association at www.heart.org.