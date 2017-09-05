Tuesday, September 5th, 2017 | Posted by

Ciance to discuss new mystery novel at Tatnuck Bookseller event

Judi Ciance

Westborough – Judi Ciance, author of “A Black Rose,” will be at Tatnuck Bookseller Sunday, Sept. 24 from 1-3 p.m.

In this fictional detective novel, Detective Mike Mastro and his partner, Detective Sal Petruca, out of the Revere Police Department, try to solve the case of a young murdered girl whose body was found carefully placed behind the seawall next to the bathhouse across from the Do-Drop-In Lounge. Next to her is a black rose – the living symbol of death in a relationship.

Ciance is the author of The Casey Quinby Mystery series set on Cape Cod and The Detective Mike Mastro series set in Boston. She is a member of Mystery Writers of America, Sisters in Crime and Florida Writers Assoc.

Tatnuck Bookseller is located at 18 Lyman St., in the Westborough Shopping Center.

