Firearms safety course Sept. 27

Southborough – A home firearms safety class will be held Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Southborough Senior Center, 9 Cordaville Road, from 6 to 10 p.m. Pre-registration is required. The course is for Southborough residents over 18. Forms are available at the Southborough Police Department, on their website www.southboroughpd.com, and Facebook page. There is no fee. This is a non-firing safety class that will enable you to apply for a License to Carry (LTC) or Firearms Identification Cards (FID). Seating is limited. Although this class is offered by the Southborough Police, applicants for an LTC or FID are free to take the certified firearms class of their choice.

