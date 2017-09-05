Jean C. DiProfio, 94, of Westborough

Westborough – Jean C. DiProfio, 94, of Westborough, passed away Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center. She was the wife of the late William F. DiProfio.

Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late Harold H. and Ethel D. (Clark) Hacker. She was raised on Coburn Ave., in Worcester and was a graduate of Commerce High School.

Jean was a homemaker; enjoyed sewing, crocheting, braiding rugs, calligraphy, fishing and bike riding, and was a former Avon Lady.

She is survived by one son, Ronald William DiProfio and his wife Debra Kunkel of Shrewsbury; one daughter, Sharon Jean DiProfio of Westborough; two granddaughters, Jodi DiProfio and Marci DiProfio Miranda; three great-grandchildren, Gavin Miranda, Levi Miranda and Mabel Prince; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was the sister of the late Maurice Hacker and Harold Hacker.

A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m., in St. Luke’s Cemetery, Westborough. There are no calling hours.