Jean M. Nephew, 82, of Grafton

Grafton – Joan M. (Denaris) Nephew, 82, passed away Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 following an illness.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Douglas “Doug” Nephew; her six children, Doug Nephew Jr., Glenn Nephew, Darlene Price and her husband Robert, Joanne Coyle, Daniel Nephew and his wife Jessie, and Darin Nephew and his wife Denise; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her sisters, Helen Rogers, Anna Fleming and Cathy Witkofsky; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brother William Denaris and sister MaryAnn Shea

Joan was born June 3, 1935 in Worcester, daughter of the late Anna (Liobe) and William Denaris. Her roots were in Worcester and she lived in Grafton with her husband Doug for 53 years where they raised their children.

She worked at Ruby Marine, The Woodshed Restaurant, and Grafton State Hospital.

Always a loving mother and grandmother, Joan was happiest when she was at the center of her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

All are welcome to gather with Joan’s family and friends Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 4-7 p.m., at Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St., North Grafton. Final memorial services are being planned at her family’s convenience.

Please honor Joan with a memorial donation to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or online at www.Heart.org.

A Book of Memories to share a memory of Joan or message of sympathy with her family is available online at www.RoneyFuneralHome.com.