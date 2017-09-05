Marlborough hero leads 66th Labor Day Parade

By Ed Karvoski Jr., Contributing Writer

Marlborough – With this year’s mission to honor an unsung hero as grand marshal, the 66th annual Marlborough Labor Day Parade was led through the city’s downtown Sept. 4 by Marlborough resident and Sudbury firefighter-paramedic Mike Matros. Patriotically dressed in a suit emblazoned with stars and stripes, he rode the 1.7-mile parade route in a convertible with his wife Caitlin and their children Teaghan, 5, and Jake, 6.

Matros founded Hero’s Cup, a hockey tournament weekend benefitting multiple charities with teams consisting of EMS, firefighters, police and military members. Parade-goers saw a preview of his stars-and-stripes designed Zamboni, which will be used at the tournament in April 2018 at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough.

The parade featured several bands and floats as well as marchers representing businesses and nonprofit organizations. Joining local and other state elected officials were Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. The parade route also served as the campaign trail for some political candidates.

Among returning favorites visiting Marlborough were a number of Aleppo Shrine units based in Wilmington; the Aqua String Band, best known for participating in Philadelphia’s annual Mummers Parade; and the Hallamore Clydesdales, stabled in Lakeville.

Holiday festivities began that morning with the Marlborough Lions Club’s 36th annual Labor Day Bed Race. This year, 22 teams of four runners sponsored by businesses and a nonprofit organization pushed hospital beds a few blocks to and from City Hall. There, they quickly applied and removed bed linen. Dave’s Landscape Management Company in Hudson sponsored the winning team, consisting of Hudson High School hockey teammates Brad Connor, Jameson Fecteau, Bryce Miranda and Cam O’Brien. The club raised over $4,000 for its ongoing charitable causes including eyeglasses for those in need of assistance.

(Photos/Ed Karvoski Jr.)