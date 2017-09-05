Marlborough hero leads 66th Labor Day Parade
By Ed Karvoski Jr., Contributing Writer
The Marlborough High School Marching Panther Band, under the direction of Gary Piazza, brings music to the parade route.
Marlborough – With this year’s mission to honor an unsung hero as grand marshal, the 66th annual Marlborough Labor Day Parade was led through the city’s downtown Sept. 4 by Marlborough resident and Sudbury firefighter-paramedic Mike Matros. Patriotically dressed in a suit emblazoned with stars and stripes, he rode the 1.7-mile parade route in a convertible with his wife Caitlin and their children Teaghan, 5, and Jake, 6.
Matros founded Hero’s Cup, a hockey tournament weekend benefitting multiple charities with teams consisting of EMS, firefighters, police and military members. Parade-goers saw a preview of his stars-and-stripes designed Zamboni, which will be used at the tournament in April 2018 at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough.
The parade featured several bands and floats as well as marchers representing businesses and nonprofit organizations. Joining local and other state elected officials were Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. The parade route also served as the campaign trail for some political candidates.
Among returning favorites visiting Marlborough were a number of Aleppo Shrine units based in Wilmington; the Aqua String Band, best known for participating in Philadelphia’s annual Mummers Parade; and the Hallamore Clydesdales, stabled in Lakeville.
Holiday festivities began that morning with the Marlborough Lions Club’s 36th annual Labor Day Bed Race. This year, 22 teams of four runners sponsored by businesses and a nonprofit organization pushed hospital beds a few blocks to and from City Hall. There, they quickly applied and removed bed linen. Dave’s Landscape Management Company in Hudson sponsored the winning team, consisting of Hudson High School hockey teammates Brad Connor, Jameson Fecteau, Bryce Miranda and Cam O’Brien. The club raised over $4,000 for its ongoing charitable causes including eyeglasses for those in need of assistance.
(Photos/Ed Karvoski Jr.)
Grand marshal Mike Matros shares a smile with his daughter Teaghan, 5, while travelling the parade route.
Showcased in the parade is the patriotically-designed Zamboni that will be used at the Hero’s Cup hockey tournament fundraiser in April 2018 at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough.
Marlborough Superintendent of Schools Maureen Greulich and Marlborough Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Meredith Harris promote the city’s Zagstar bike-share two-year pilot program.
A deejay promotes the Marlborough Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 22nd annual Heritage Festival to be held downtown Friday, Sept. 15, to Sunday, Sept. 17.
Jacob Parmelee, 3, strums his souvenir inflatable guitar as the retro-rock band The Reminisants passes by on a float.
Four-time cancer survivor Vikki Crowley (standing) and Team Vikki fundraisers ride on a float that won the Grand Marshal’s Trophy for best overall.
Gov. Charlie Baker meets Mayor Arthur Vigeant’s grandchildren John Visconti, 7, and Grace Vigeant, 6, wearing “I Love My Mayor” T-shirts.
Students of the Marlborough High School Music Department display the Judges’ Trophy that their float won.
Civil Air Patrol participants of the Lt. Col Frank Pocher Minute Man Squadron march in the parade.
Best known for participating in Philadelphia’s annual Mummers Parade, the Aqua String Band visits Marlborough.
The team sponsored by the Marlborough Fraternal Order of Eagles #3565 – consisting of Hudson High School hockey teammates (l to r) Ryan Gonzalez, Jared Smith, Brad Connor and Kyle Lally – complete applying bed linen midway on the route, then continue the course.
The team sponsored by Sperry’s Liquors, located in Hudson, Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury and Wayland, consists of cross country runners (l to r) Lily Clardy, Hudson High School (HHS); Noelle Bass, Marlborough High School (MHS); Amanda Vilenski, MHS; and Alison Downin, HHS.
Racing toward first-place victory is the team sponsored by Dave’s Landscape Management Company in Hudson consisting of Hudson High School hockey teammates (l to r) Bryce Miranda, Brad Connor, Jameson Fecteau and Cam O’Brien.
A vehicle of the Aleppo Shriners Fire Brigade passes Marlborough City Hall.
The Hallamore Clydesdales return to the Marlborough Labor Day Parade.
