Nicholas L. Onorato, 92, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Dr. Nicholas L. Onorato, of Shrewsbury, passed on to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 at his home. He was 92.

He was born Feb. 24, 1925 to Caesare and Amalia (Tartaglia) Onorato in South Barre. His mother would say she expected great things from her “Nicky” and was not disappointed.

Throughout his school years, Nick was an Honor Student, Class Officer and Valedictorian of Barre High School, Class of 1943. He received awards for Track and Baseball while being Captain of both teams. He entered the Navy after graduation and served in the South Pacific during WWII until his discharge in 1946.

Nick married his lifetime sweetheart, Betty L. Settegren, on July 19, 1947. Together they had seven children and spent summers on Cape Cod. After the children were grown, they traveled extensively to the Islands of the Carribbean. They also made a number of trips to Hawaii. They were married 67 years until Betty’s passing in 2014. Nick devoted himself to her care during those final years.

Also in 1947, Nick entered Becker College, then earned a B.S. from Boston University(1951), an M.A.(1952) and PhD(1959) from Clark University. He loved teaching and was a Professor at W.P.I. for 46 years. In addition, he was the Head of the Economics, Government and Business Department and Director of the School of Industrial Management all at W.P.I.

Nick was a Consultant to many manufacturing companies throughout Worcester County. He served on the Boards of a number of Professional Organizations and the Board of Directors and Trustees of Bay State Savings Bank.

His greatest love, however, was Betty and his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was always organizing family gatherings and attending their sporting events.

Nick loved Italian food, the beach and sports. He was an avid fan of the Red Sox, the Celtics, UConn Women’s Basketball, and the Patriots. He and Betty attended the Patriots first Super Bowl game in New Orleans (1986). He also followed the Bruins, as well. He enjoyed playing golf and following the PGA Tour.

After retiring from W.P.I., He became the Administrator/Treasurer of Triumphant Life Church in Worcester. He was known as a man of strong faith in the Lord. Nick enthusiastically involved himself with feeding and clothing the poor on both a financial and personal level. During those years he would be in the streets and Housing Projects of Worcester getting to know some of the people he served.

The Onorato family wishes to thank Nick’s friends and neighbors, Dr. Gerry and Anne Clermont, for their daily love, care and encouragement.

Nick leaves his children, Gary C. Onorato, wife Susan and Glenn Onorato of Shrewsbury; Nicholas L. Onorato Jr., wife Ellen of Grafton; Lisa B. Kinney, husband Christopher of Leominster; and Deborah L. Whelan, husband John of Lowell. He also leaves his grandchildren, Gregory, Sam, Sarah, Christian, Daniel, Charles and Nicholas Onorato, Fasha Onorato Gallagher, Ashleigh Leith, Gabrielle and Deborah DeLoriea. Patrick, Stephen, Tyler and Silas Kinney, Colleen O’Connell and Matthew Whelan; his great-grandchildren, Kelsi, Quinn, Alannah and Robert O’Connell, Elijah, Liberty, Rhema and Isaiah Whelan and Ezra Sardelias, as well as nieces, nephews and greatnieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sons, Charles G. “Chuck” and Jeffrey E. Onorato, and his grandson, Justin B. Onorato.

