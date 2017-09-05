Norman J. Beauchemin, 89, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Norman J. Beauchemin, 89, of Shrewsbury, died Friday evening, Sept. 1, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

Norman was born and raised in Worcester, son of the late Joseph L. and Florence (Brodeur) Beauchemin. He graduated from Commerce High and later graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Norman had worked as an Engineering Manager for Thermo Electron for over 35 years before he retired.

He was a devoted husband and father. If Norman was not working he enjoyed golfing, playing cards with family members, reading, going to Topsail Island, was an avid Boston sports fan and always enjoyed a good martini.

He was a lifelong member of Saint Mary’s Parish in Shrewsbury and active member of the Knights of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Jeannette T. (Perreault), who died in 2013, and his son, Mark A., who passed away in 2001.

He leaves his children, Paul E. Beauchemin and his wife Jenny of Buffalo, N.Y., Richard A. Beauchemin and his wife Patricia of Matthews, N.C., David R. Beauchemin of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., Michael F. Beauchemin and his wife Amy of Charlotte, N.C., John P. Beauchemin and his wife Patrice of Fairfax Station, Va., Julie A. Beauchemin of Shirley, and Robert P. Beauchemin and his wife Ann Marie of Shrewsbury; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Beauchemin of Mickleton, N.J.; 14 grandchildren, Megan, David Jr., Zachary, Nicholas, Emily, Rene, Gabriel, Mireille, Laura, Keegan, Eric, Ellen, Andrew and Erin; two great-grandchildren, Cambria and Liam; a brother, Edward Beauchemin and his wife Joan of Marlborough; a sister-in-law, Carol Diguette of Rochdale; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Norman’s family Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 5-8 p.m., in the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St., Shrewsbury. His funeral will be Thursday, Sept. 7, with a Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. in Saint Mary’s Church, 640 Main St., Shrewsbury. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The Parkinson Foundation at

www.parkinson.org.