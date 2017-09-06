Grafton police log, Sept. 8 edition

Grafton

Sunday, Aug. 20

1:14 a.m. Worcester St. Suspicious activity.

8:35 a.m. Veterans Cir. Ambulance medical – EMD.

10:57 p.m. Williams Rd. Well-being check.

12:16 p.m. Worcester St. Erratic operator.

4:05 p.m. Arrested, David F. Dunphy, 59, of 12 Waterville St., N Grafton, on warrant.

Monday, Aug. 21

4:01 a.m. Joys Rd. Suspicious activity.

10:06 a.m. Demers St. Accident – property damage.

3:13 p.m. Providence Rd. Disturbance – youths in street.

5:22 p.m. Elmwood/Pleasant Sts. Disturbance – general.

9:18 p.m. Old Upton Rd. Suspicious auto.

10:38 p.m. Old Upton Rd./Bruce St. Suspicious auto.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

10:26 a.m. Luka Dr. Ambulance medical – EMD.

1:29 p.m. Creeper Hill Rd. Traffic hazard.

4:34 p.m. Providence Rd. Fraud/identity theft.

5:09 p.m. Patricia Dr. Ambulance – medical.

9:36 p.m. Bruce St. Animal complaint.

11:50 p.m. Wheelock/John Sts. Fire – mutual aid.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

7:21 a.m. Ambulance – medical.

10:56 a.m. Old Westboro Rd. Suspicious person.

1:50 p.m. Whitney St. Suspicious auto.

4:30 p.m. Old Ferry St. Disturbance – general.

7:02 p.m. Barbara Jean St. Disturbance – neighbor.

7:07 p.m. Elizabeth St. Disturbance – neighbor.

8:37 p.m. Cross St. Animal complaint.

Thursday, Aug. 24

1:13 a.m. Providence Rd. Suspicious auto.

1:59 a.m. North St. Suspicious auto.

10:01 a.m. Providence Rd./Magill Dr. Traffic hazard.

10:55 a.m. Deernolm St. Traffic hazard.

5:04 p.m. Fay St. Suspicious activity.

Friday, Aug. 25

9:03 a.m. Meadow Ln. Harassment.

9:05 a.m. Providence Rd. Accident – pedestrian.

11:04 a.m. Crosby/Brigham Rds. Traffic hazard.

3:04 p.m. Providence Rd. Civil dispute.

6:37 p.m. Main St. Larceny/theft.

8:20 p.m. Vincent Rd. Ambulance – medical.

11:35 p.m. Logan Path. Ambulance – medical.

Saturdays, Aug. 26

1:30 a.m. Providence Rd. Suspicious activity.

2:22 p.m. Providence Rd. Vandalism.

7:21 p.m. Hovey Pond. Trespassing.

8:40 p.m. Pine St. Animal complaint.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.