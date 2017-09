Hudson police log, Sept. 8 edition

Hudson

Friday, Aug. 25

10:22 a.m. Main St. Suspicious activity.

12:43 p.m. Main St. MV accident w/property damage.

3:24 p.m. Marychris Dr. Suspicious activity.

4:22 p.m. Shameem Ln. Well-being check.

6:11 p.m. Chestnut St. Larceny.

7:48 p.m. Plant Ave. Suspicious activity.

10:05 p.m. Washington St. Noise complaint.

11:32 a.m. Washington St. Noise complaint.

Saturday, Aug. 26

7:37 a.m. Brigham St. Medical.

10:42 a.m. Broad St. Disturbance/general.

2:18 p.m. Washington St. Medical.

5:29 p.m. Highland Common East. Suspicious activity.

Sunday, Aug. 27

12:20 a.m. Rock Ave. Noise complaint.

2:14 a.m. Houghton St. Disturbance/general.

1:08 p.m. Cox St. Traffic/MV complaint.

3:44 p.m. Rolling Ln. Disturbance/general.

4:01 p.m. Washington St. Larceny.

6:07 p.m. Vila Do Porto Blvd/Main St. MV accident w/property damage.

6:43 p.m. Washington St. Larceny.

8:04 p.m. Washington St. Disturbance/general.

Monday, Aug. 28

1:28 a.m. Central St. Suspicious activity.

3:05 a.m. Washington St. MV accident w/property damage.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.