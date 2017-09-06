Wednesday, September 6th, 2017 | Posted by

Lakeway Commons Grand Opening postponed until Saturday, Oct. 21

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Spag’s Memorial Plaque Unveiling to be held that evening as well

Shrewsbury – Due to unforeseen construction delays, the Lakeway Commons Grand Opening, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23 has been postponed until Saturday, Oct. 21.

Lakeway Commons is located at 193 Boston Turnpike (Route 9) at the site of the former Spag’s store. The Oct. 21 event will also feature a special unveiling of the Spag’s Memorial Plaque.

The public is invited to attend the festivities which will start at 5 p.m. that evening. The event will be hosted by Grossman Development Group and Unibank.

As a large crowd is expected, shuttles will be available to and from the Hoagland Pincus Conference Center, 222 Maple Ave., Shrewsbury, from 3:30-8 p.m., for those who wish to attend.

The public is also encouraged to visit each store and restaurant from 3:30-8 p.m. with a “passport” they can obtain at a Corridor Nine Area Chamber of Commerce table that will be set up at Lakeway Commons that afternoon. Participating stores will be offering special free gifts and/or discounts that evening for shoppers and stamping the passports to enter guests into a grand prize drawing worth over $1,000.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=92906

Posted by on Sep 6 2017. Filed under Business, Events, Shrewsbury, This Just In. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • StumpGrinderPros: very good information regarding pruning and trimming branches. Done at wrong time can be a mess.
  • Martin Dubuc: I believe that it was late 1983 that Sister Virginia Agnes, her brother Sam, wife Yvonne, my parents,...
  • Greg: Senior? Why these ladies are too young. Lol!
  • Roger Middleton: I’ve recently acquired a few tapes from my grandmother’s estate, since her passing...
  • Allen: Haha I can’t feel too sorry for a bunch of dumb birds becoming road kill. Plus, why are geese so great?...

Recently Added