Lakeway Commons Grand Opening postponed until Saturday, Oct. 21

Spag’s Memorial Plaque Unveiling to be held that evening as well

Shrewsbury – Due to unforeseen construction delays, the Lakeway Commons Grand Opening, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23 has been postponed until Saturday, Oct. 21.

Lakeway Commons is located at 193 Boston Turnpike (Route 9) at the site of the former Spag’s store. The Oct. 21 event will also feature a special unveiling of the Spag’s Memorial Plaque.

The public is invited to attend the festivities which will start at 5 p.m. that evening. The event will be hosted by Grossman Development Group and Unibank.

As a large crowd is expected, shuttles will be available to and from the Hoagland Pincus Conference Center, 222 Maple Ave., Shrewsbury, from 3:30-8 p.m., for those who wish to attend.

The public is also encouraged to visit each store and restaurant from 3:30-8 p.m. with a “passport” they can obtain at a Corridor Nine Area Chamber of Commerce table that will be set up at Lakeway Commons that afternoon. Participating stores will be offering special free gifts and/or discounts that evening for shoppers and stamping the passports to enter guests into a grand prize drawing worth over $1,000.