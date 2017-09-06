Man arrested after alleged shoplifting and assault on Westborough Target employee

Westborough – Police Chief Alan Gordon released this statement this morning:

On July 31st, at approximately 6:18 PM, the Westborough Police responded to the Target store on Rte. 9 for a reported shoplifting and a subsequent slashing of the arm of a loss prevention employee.

The investigation revealed that a male suspect was stealing baby formula. He was confronted by the loss prevention in front of the store. The suspect swung at the employee with a box cutter slashing his arm. The employee was treated by Paramedics from the Westborough Fire Dept. and was transported to U. Mass Medical for treatment.

The investigation was coordinated through the Worcester and Northborough Police Departments. Northborough had a shoplifting at Wegmans days before the incident at Target.

On August 29, the Worcester Police were able to locate and arrest the suspect at a drug treatment facility in their city. The suspect was identified as Thomas P. Millott age 33 who was listed as homeless. In his possession at the time of his arrest, Worcester Police located a box cutter similar to the weapon used to slash the arm of the Target employee.

Millott was charged with Assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and shoplifting.