Marlborough police log, Sept. 8 edition

Marlborough

Monday, Aug. 28

9:30 a.m. Robert Rd. Fraud/forgery.

12:02 p.m. Boston Post Road East. MVA with injuries.

1:19 p.m. Howe St. Suspicious activity.

2:19 p.m. Preston St. Threats.

2:37 p.m. Main St. Auto theft.

4:25 p.m. Donald J. Lynch Blvd. Larceny.

4:37 p.m. Boston Post Road East. Auto theft.

7:45 p.m. Red Spring Rd. Suspicious activity.

8:23 p.m. Arrested, Filomeno C. Pimentel, 63, of 121 Northboro Road East, Marlborough, for vandalize property – defacement of real or personal property, assault w/dangerous weapon, resist arrest, warrant.

8:40 p.m. Orchard St. Suspicious activity.

11:41 p.m. Broadmeadow Rd. Disturbance.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

12:20 a.m. Boston Post Road West. Suspicious MV.

6:14 a.m. Bolton St. Suspicious activity.

11:20 a.m. Broad St. Vandalism.

12:29 p.m. Conrad Rd. Fraud/forgery.

1:11 p.m. Greenwood St. Fraud/forgery.

3:23 p.m. South St. Disturbance.

4:42 p.m. Adams St. Harassment.

7:02 p.m. Briarwood Ln. Suspicious activity.

8:08 p.m. West Main St. Medical.

9:20 p.m. South Bolton St. Suspicious activity.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

1:22 a.m. Bolton St. Suspicious MV.

1:57 a.m. Boston Post Road East. Suspicious activity.

6:30 a.m. Wellington St. B&E into MV.

9:09 a.m. Highland St. Harassment.

12:52 p.m. Chestnut St. Well-being check.

2:17 p.m. Donald J. Lynch Blvd. Larceny.

3:30 p.m. Orchard St. Suspicious activity.

8:02 p.m. Chestnut/Cross Sts. Disturbance.

10:41 p.m. Grant St. Disturbance.

Thursday, Aug. 31

1:17 a.m. Lizotte Dr. Suspicious MV.

6:43 a.m. East Main St. Burglary/B&E past.

9:05 a.m. Chestnut St. Harassment.

11:15 a.m. Lincoln St. Threats.

11:18 a.m. Boston Post Road West. Suspicious activity.

11:31 a.m. Upland Rd. Well-being check.

1:50 p.m. Upland Rd. Harassment.

4:25 p.m. Nickerson Rd. Harassment.

5:13 p.m. Berlin Rd. Suspicious activity.

6:41 p.m. State St. Suspicious activity.

8:42 p.m. New St. Disturbance.

8:57 p.m. High St. Suspicious activity.

10:04 p.m. Arrested, Ludy R. Ramos-Teo, 33, of 16 Grove St., Hudson, for OUI liquor, marked lanes violation.

Friday, Sept. 1

12:03 a.m. Evelina Dr. Disturbance.

3:18 a.m. Robin Hood Rd. Disturbance.

3:26 a.m. Broadmeadow Rd. Disturbance.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.