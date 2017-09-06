Northborough police log, Sept. 8 edition

Northborough

Sunday, Aug. 13

1:19 p.m. Southwest Cutoff. Accident: P.I.

4:03 p.m. Jefferson Rd. Well-being check.

6:22 p.m. Maynard St. Disturbance.

Monday, Aug. 14

2:07 a.m. Main St. Ambulance.

9:29 a.m. Northgate Rd. Well-being check.

3:26 p.m. Arrested, Jaun Ramon Jiminez, 36, of 140 Bolton St., Marlborough, for unlicensed operation of MV, unregistered motor vehicle, op MV with registration suspended/revoked, uninsured MV/trailer, warrant.

10:21 p.m. Otis St. Accident: P.I.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

8:09 a.m. West Main St. Vandalism.

5:03 p.m. Southwest Cutoff. Ambulance.

8:20 p.m. Maple St. Animal calls.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

11:58 a.m. East Main St. Well-being check.

5:10 p.m. West Main St. Accident: P.D.

11:33 p.m. Pleasant St. Disturbance.

Thursday, Aug. 17

7:46 a.m. Rice Ave. Dog complaint.

11:00 a.m. Cedar Hill St. Ambulance.

2:14 p.m. Washburn St. Ambulance.

9:39 p.m. Avalon Dr. Disturbance.

Friday, Aug. 18

2:09 a.m. Maple St. Accident: P.D.

9:38 a.m. Arrested, Jose A. Mojica, 37, of 25 Queen St., Worcester, for shoplifting $100+ by asportation, warrant.

12:21 p.m. Bearfoot Rd. Ambulance.

10:53 p.m. Mohawk Dr. Disturbance.

11:41 p.m. Mohawk Dr. Vandalism.

Saturday, Aug. 19

1:31 a.m. Arrested, Michelle S. Fernandes, 25, of 3 Carriage Hill Ln., Hudson, for OUI liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation special regulation, marked lanes violation.

3:12 a.m. Arrested, Michael J. Duquette, 21, of 18 Blackthorn Rd., Shrewsbury, for OUI drugs, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, number plate violation.

2:17 p.m. Lincoln St. Fraud.

2:22 p.m. Bartlett St. Vandalism.

7:56 p.m. Avalon Dr. Illegal dumping.

Sunday, Aug. 20

1:14 a.m. Arrested, Stephen J. Ansaldi, 61, of 1 Edge Way, Northborough, for OUI liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation.

12:23 p.m. Belmont St./Route 9. Accident: P.D.

8:29 p.m. Arrested, Patrick L. Michelson, 42, of 14 John St., Millbury, for larceny over $250.

Monday, Aug. 21

3:55 a.m. Avalon Dr. Ambulance.

4:59 a.m. Green St. Fire Dept. asst.

11:59 a.m. Howard St. Well-being check.

5:52 p.m. Ridge Rd. Ambulance.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

11:15 a.m. Village Dr. Scams.

4:07 p.m. Shady Lane Ave. Disturbance.

4:33 p.m. West Main St. Vandalism.

6:51 p.m. Arrested, Allen R. Michaud, 47, of 500 West Main St., Northborough, on warrant.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

7:53 a.m. Hudson St. Accident: P.D.

9:37 p.m. Arrested, Kelly Elizabeth Hill, 27, of 1655 Old Salisbury Rd., Windsor Salem, N.C., for possession Class A substance, possession Class B substance, sexual conduct for fee, possess firearm without FID card.

Thursday, Aug. 24

1:11 p.m. Main St. Keep the peace.

1:11 p.m. West Main St. Accident: P.D.

7:40 p.m. Brigham St. Breaking and entering.

Friday, Aug. 25

1:49 p.m. Pond View Way. Ambulance.

2:38 p.m. Whitney St. Disturbance.

3:50 p.m. Village Dr. Annoying calls.

6:27 p.m. Arrested, Natasha Diaz, 24, of 29 Alameda Rd., Worcester, for op MV with license suspended/revoked, speeding in violation special regulation.

Saturday, Aug. 26

1:42 a.m. Arrested, Brandi L. Kebalka, 31, of 168 Hart St., Taunton, for OUI liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation special regulation.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.