Shrewsbury police log, Sept. 8 edition

Shrewsbury

Monday, Aug. 28

8:19 a.m. Maple Ave. B&E motor vehicle.

10:39 a.m. Walnut St. Well-being check.

11:22 a.m. Gold St. Animal complaint.

11:58 a.m. Elm St. Identity theft.

12:38 p.m. Kings Brook Ave. Larceny.

2:35 p.m. South Quinsigamond. Well-being check.

4:49 p.m. Main St. Medical call.

7:45 p.m. Cherry Hill Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

8:18 p.m. Boston Tpke. Dispute.

8:59 p.m. Holden St. Suspicious person/MV.

9:31 p.m. Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

10:05 p.m. Boylston Cir. Disturbance.

10:21 p.m. North Quinsigamond. Suspicious person/MV.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

12:54 a.m. Hartford Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

1:34 a.m. Robertson Dr. Suspicious person/MV.

9:47 a.m. Walnut St. Animal complaint.

10:42 a.m. Howe Ave. Larceny.

11:42 a.m. Worthington Ave. Well-being check.

12:53 p.m. Lake St. Dispute.

1:41 p.m. Beverly Hill Dr. Disturbance.

4:51 p.m. Boston Tpke. Vandalism.

6:11 p.m. Boston Tpke./Walnut St. Accident no injury.

7:00 p.m. O’Donnell Ave. Vandalism.

8:09 p.m. Boston Tpke./Walnut St. Suspicious person/MV.

9:57 p.m. Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

1:53 a.m. Boylston Cir. Medical call.

5:39 a.m. Edgemere Blvd. B&E motor vehicle.

