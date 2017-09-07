Thursday, September 7th, 2017 | Posted by

Elaine M. Davis, 72, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Elaine M. (Tanguay) Davis, 72, of Marlborough, died suddenly Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at her home.

Born in Peabody, she was the daughter of the late Albert A. and Doris M. (Chapman) Tanguay. She was the wife of William T. Davis of Marlborough, whom she married in 1982. She was a graduate of San Diego State University and earned an MBA from Golden Gate University.

Elaine had been self-employed as an antique dealer in the local area.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her brother, David Tanguay and his wife Mary.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m., at First Church in Marlborough, Congregational, 37 High St., Marlborough. Burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough.

