Janet M. Malatesta, of Hudson

Hudson – Janet M. (Kimball) Malatesta passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, in the loving embrace of her husband, after a long and tiring fight with Lewy Body Dementia.

Janet grew up in Watertown, the eldest daughter of J. Allan and Marie Kimball. As a girl, Janet spent cherished time with family on the beaches of Cape Cod and with friends at the Clara Barton Camp for diabetic girls, where she developed a love for nature, sports and adventure. Janet was a graduate of Watertown High School and Pierce Secretarial School.

On Sept. 3, 1963, Janet met and “picked up” the love of her life, John. They had a softball game double date that night, and less than three years later, the girl from the West end and her boy from the East end were married June 18, 1966. Janet and John started their family in Watertown and moved to Hudson in 1974, where they raised their three daughters.

Through the years, Janet worked as a secretary, as well as coached, taught and led her girls’ youth sports teams, CCD classes and Brownie/Girl Scouts troops. She was a staunch Democrat, serving on the Democratic town committee and campaigning for many deserving local and state candidates. Janet was passionate about community betterment and volunteerism, especially environmental conservation. She enjoyed a wide variety of music, sports, art and researching her family’s genealogy. Above all, Janet was a loving and fun spirited mother, wife, sister, aunt and friend.

She leaves behind her devoted husband of 51 years, John Malatesta; her daughters, Karen Malatesta of Hudson, Kristen Ela and her husband Lance of Shirley, and Megan Gustafson and her husband Boomer of Ayer; and her long awaited and only grandson, Max Gustafson, who was the twinkle in his Nana’s eye. Janet also leaves her sisters, Gail Flynn and husband John of Bedford, N.H. and Barbara Fulton and husband John of Dudley, as well as her many treasured nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Calling hours will be held Friday, Sept. 8, from 4-7 p.m., at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 9, at 9 a.m., at St. Michael’s Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson. Burial will be private at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet’s name may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd., S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or The CareGroup Parmenter Home Care & Hospice, Inc., One Arsenal Marketplace, Watertown, MA 02474.