Thursday, September 7th, 2017 | Posted by

John R. Thompson, 85, of Westborough

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Westborough – John R. Thompson, 85, of Westborough, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center. He was the husband of Norma A. (Wentworth) Thompson.

Born in Independence, Kansas, he was the son of the late John H. and Helen M. (Quitzau) Thompson. He was raised and educated in Texas and was a graduated of Texas Tech. John also served with the U.S. Navy.

John was employed as a chemical engineer for Bay State Abrasives, and in later years owned and operated Compass Labs in Westborough. Being an entrepreneur, he had three U. S. Patents for grinding wheels.

He enjoyed traveling and had visited 40 countries, all 50 states, and all the Presidential Libraries. He also enjoyed investing and the stock market and was a member of The Congregational Church of Westborough.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his family, Robert Thompson, Paul Hogan, Ann Holm, Joseph Holm, Rachel Holm, Dylan Holm, Linda Maneen, Joseph Maneen Jr., Kaylee Maneen, and Joseph Maneen III.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 4-7 p.m., at the David A. Pickering Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough. Services and burial in Pine Grove Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Congregational Church of Westborough Memorial Fund, 57 West Main St., Westborough, MA 01581.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=92917

Posted by on Sep 7 2017. Filed under Obituaries, Westborough. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • StumpGrinderPros: very good information regarding pruning and trimming branches. Done at wrong time can be a mess.
  • Martin Dubuc: I believe that it was late 1983 that Sister Virginia Agnes, her brother Sam, wife Yvonne, my parents,...
  • Greg: Senior? Why these ladies are too young. Lol!
  • Roger Middleton: I’ve recently acquired a few tapes from my grandmother’s estate, since her passing...
  • Allen: Haha I can’t feel too sorry for a bunch of dumb birds becoming road kill. Plus, why are geese so great?...

Recently Added