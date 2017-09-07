John R. Thompson, 85, of Westborough

Westborough – John R. Thompson, 85, of Westborough, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center. He was the husband of Norma A. (Wentworth) Thompson.

Born in Independence, Kansas, he was the son of the late John H. and Helen M. (Quitzau) Thompson. He was raised and educated in Texas and was a graduated of Texas Tech. John also served with the U.S. Navy.

John was employed as a chemical engineer for Bay State Abrasives, and in later years owned and operated Compass Labs in Westborough. Being an entrepreneur, he had three U. S. Patents for grinding wheels.

He enjoyed traveling and had visited 40 countries, all 50 states, and all the Presidential Libraries. He also enjoyed investing and the stock market and was a member of The Congregational Church of Westborough.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his family, Robert Thompson, Paul Hogan, Ann Holm, Joseph Holm, Rachel Holm, Dylan Holm, Linda Maneen, Joseph Maneen Jr., Kaylee Maneen, and Joseph Maneen III.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 4-7 p.m., at the David A. Pickering Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough. Services and burial in Pine Grove Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Congregational Church of Westborough Memorial Fund, 57 West Main St., Westborough, MA 01581.