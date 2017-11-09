Barrette honored by BayPath Elder Services

Region – Westborough resident George Barrette received the Frances Borger Klempner Community Service Award from BayPath Elder Services Oct. 31.

Barrette was nominated for the award by state representatives Hannah Kane (R-Shrewsbury), Danielle Gregoire (D-Marlborough), and Carolyn Dykema (D-Holliston). Barrette, a member of the Westborough Board of Selectmen, also serves as the treasurer for BayPath.

Kane noted that the representatives nominated Barrette for the award based on his civic engagement, community involvement, support of elders and his leadership in making Westborough a dementia-friendly community.