Pirate magic show and classroom visit day at Fay School

Southborough – Fay School will present the “Awesome Pirate Show” Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 – 11 a.m. Captain Robbie Bones will bring his treasure chest full of magic tricks and juggling apparatus. Registration opens Thursday, Nov. 2.

The event is part of “Saturdays at Fay,” a free Saturday morning series designed for young children along with their parents. Saturdays at Fay takes place at Fay’s Primary School, located at Fay’s East Entrance at 23 Middle Road in Southborough. Learn more at fayschool.org/saturdays.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, Fay School will hold a Classroom Visit Day from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. See Fay at its best as you tour campus, talk with teachers and lead administrators, and observe students and teachers in action on a typical school day. Classroom Visit Days begin at Fay’s Admission Office, and parking is available behind the Admission Office in Upjohn Circle. For more information, visit www.fayschool.org/visitday.