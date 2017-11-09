Winter Farmers Market in Shrewsbury Nov. 18

Shrewsbury – On Saturday, Nov. 18, the Shrewsbury Public Schools Colonial Fund will host its third annual Winter Farmers Market and Artisan Fair at Oak Middle School, 45 Oak St., from 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Local vendors and farmers (some from the Summer Shrewsbury Farmers Market) will be selling their handmade and locally produced food and goods. Stop by to pick up special treats for your Thanksgiving table and start your holiday shopping early. There will be games for the kids to play while you shop, a raffle table with a gift from each vendor, and every hour there will be a vendor demonstration giving visitors a little overview on how their product is made or how it can be used.

New this year is a special Grand Raffle of an entire Thanksgiving dinner, including an 18-pound turkey donated by Spring Ridge Farms, organic vegetables from Potter Hill Farm, cranberry jellies and pickles donated by Pegs Preserves, bread from Crust Bakery, fresh-baked apple pie from Shrewsbury Robotics annual pie bake, stuffing and wine. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the fair, in advance at the School Department at Town Hall, 100 Maple Ave., or by emailing Development@shrewsbury.k12.ma.us. Winners need not be present at the drawing.

Additional vendors include A Treasure from the Sea jewelry, Ackerman Maple maple syrup, Backyard Ceramics pottery, bSilver Bangles jewelry, Cake Shop Café baked goods, Carol Recore jewelry, Crafty Girl customized clothing and products, Elzire’s Acre goat soaps, Giacomo’s Gourmet granola, Happy Mama Studios jewelry, Have Fun With Art, J Adele Jewelry, David and Laura Lee selling their own books, Maddie’s Diversion totes and bags, Pet’s Want pet food, Plainview Alpaca Farm socks, gloves and more, Shiskaberries chocolate-covered fruit, Shrewsbury Robotics apple pies (fresh baked that day!), Solstice Candle Company soy candles, Sweet Yarnings hand-knit hats, Wachusett Naturals face and body creams, and White Cottage custom home décor.

Sponsors of the event include Backyard Ceramics, Bean Counter Bakery, Hillside Herbals, La Maison a Gateaux, Marions Workshop, Pearls and Lillies, and Zen Bear Sauces.

For more information, visit their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/winterfarmersmarketartisansfair/.