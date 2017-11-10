Robert Sweeney, 86, of Grafton

Grafton – Robert “Bob” Sweeney, 86, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2017 at Jewish Healthcare Center in Worcester. His wife and sweetheart of 55 years, Mary Louise “Mitzi” (Ormond) Sweeney, passed away in 2009.

Bob leaves his six children, Barbara Goulet, William Sweeney and his wife, Patty, Karen Cadrin, Lee Hume and her husband, Michael Salloum, Elaine Wojnar and her husband, Peter, and Carol Currier and her husband, Skip,; his brother, Leonard Sweeney and his wife, Luise; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Francis Sweeney, and son-in-law, Patrick Cadrin.

Bob was born Dec. 9, 1930 in Worcester, son of the late Helen (Hamilton) and Michael Sweeney. He grew up on Vernon Hill in the city and graduated from Commerce High School and Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in Boston. He and Mitzi spent several years in Carmel, Calif. and returned to the area, settling in Shrewsbury before eventually moving to Grafton, where they would spend more than 50 years. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.

Bob was a licensed pharmacist and enjoyed a long career in pharmaceutical sales, working primarily for CIBA-GEIGY among other organizations.

Away from work, his devotion to his beloved Mitzi and his family never wavered and were the source of joy and light in his life. He was often found around the kitchen table playing pitch, cribbage and Yahtzee with his family. He reveled in the company of his loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was known for his quick wit, intelligence and a memory that always astounded even those closest to him.

Bob and Mitzi created prized memories on their outings to the local casinos and other work trip to Bermuda, Mexico and Atlantic City.

Anyone fortunate enough to meet Bob would come to know a true gentleman, always charming and welcoming to those that would make his acquaintance. His family finds solace in the reunion of his kind soul with that of his wife Mitzi as he goes home to God.

Special thanks to the Jewish Healthcare Center and staff, his oncologist Dr. Donahue, and cardiologist Dr. Hadley for their compassion and support.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Bob with memorial donations to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or online at www.Cancer.org and/or the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org.

All are welcome to gather with Bob’s family and friends Sunday, Nov. 12, from 2-5 p.m., at Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St., North Grafton. A funeral Mass will be held Monday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 17 Waterville St., North Grafton. He will then be laid to rest with military honors at Pine Grove Cemetery in North Grafton.

A Book of Memories to share a memory of Bob or message of sympathy with his family is available online at www.RoneyFuneralHome.com.