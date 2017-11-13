Charles J. Zeh Jr., 80, of Northborough and Marlborough

Northborough/Marlborough – Charles J. “Brother” Zeh Jr., 80, passed away peacefully after a short illness at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus in Worcester Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

He leaves his devoted wife of 34 years, Irene A. (Tedrow) Zeh; his loving daughter, Chantal (Zeh) Sebastiao and her husband Gregory of Framingham; nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and two sisters-in-law, Delia Cardinal and Jane Decker. He is also survived by Frank Orozco of North Carolina. He was predeceased by three sisters, Janice Skowronek, Judy Zeh, and Joan Lowe.

Brother was born in Worcester, son of Charles J. and Beatrice (O’Reilly) Sr., and lived in Marlborough for the past 34 years. He considered Northborough his true home. A graduate of Northborough High School, he went on to earn a degree in Turf Management from UMass – Stockbridge in 1970.

Brother served many years on the Northborough Volunteer Fire Department as an EMT and firefighter, earning lieutenant status. He made his career as a greenskeeper and superintendent of greens at Sandy Burr Country Club in Wayland for 40 years.

He was a passionate gardener who took pride in raising his treasured tomatoes and other vegetables. Brother lived for family and enjoyed spending time vacationing in Maine.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 5-7 p.m., in Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Northborough. His Funeral Mass of Resurrection will be held Thursday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m., in St. Rose of Lima Church, 244 West Main St., Northborough. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Marlborough.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.

