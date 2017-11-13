Elizabeth Moss, 89, of Westborough

Westborough – Elizabeth (Liz) Anne Moss (nee Alderton) of Westborough, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Liz was the beloved wife of Charles (Tim) Moss, celebrating 65 years of marriage in 2017. She was married to her soul mate who treasured her each and every day.

A communicant of St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Westborough, her church family was so very important to her.

Liz was born in England in 1928 to parents Marjorie and Archie Alderton. Liz and Tim immigrated to Canada in 1957 with their young family, living there until the family moved to Westfield, N.J. in 1967. In 1979, Liz and Tim and their young son, Roger, moved to Westborough, a community that Liz loved more than anything.

Liz was the consummate animal lover, loving horses, dogs, cats and all living creatures. Her greatest joy was in loving her animals and taking care of all God’s creatures.

Surviving Liz are her sister, Jennifer Wooff, and children, Sarah Kaiser (Frank), Penny Ciccone (Charlie), and Roger Moss (Maureen), along with grandchildren Mike Kaiser, Kate McKee (Trevor) and Alex Ciccone (Lindsay) and great-grandchildren Rosie, Cora and Ellis McKee. Family meant everything to Liz and she will be terribly, terribly missed.

In lieu of flowers, Liz would have loved contributions to your favorite animal charity.

A celebration of her life will be planned in the future.