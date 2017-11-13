Hudson thanks military veterans for their service

By Ed Karvoski Jr., Contributing Writer

Hudson – On a cold Nov. 11 morning, parade participants and spectators in downtown Hudson thanked military veterans for their service.

Color guards of AMVETS Post 208 and Marine Corps JROTC from Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School in Marlborough led the annual Veterans Day parade. Also marching were representatives from the town’s veterans’ organizations and Hudson-Concord Elks Lodge 959 with elected officials and Scout troops. Patriotic music was provided by the Hudson High School Marching Band under the direction of Jason Caron.

The parade passed the Gold Star Monument at Cox Square. There, a wreath was laid for Hilda Palmieri, a Gold Star mother who passed away May 27 at age 96.

A ceremony with wreath layings took place at Liberty Park emceed by Commander Joe Jacobs of American Legion Post 100 and AMVETS Post 208. An invocation was offered by Vinny Giombetti, chaplain of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 82. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by Maya Perham of Girl Scout Troop 66271 and Thomas Silva of Boy Scout Troop 77.

Veterans Services Officer Brian Stearns named the town’s military veterans who passed away this past year. State Rep. Kate Hogan (D-Stow) shared her appreciation for veterans’ service. The keynote speech was delivered by Selectmen Chair John Parent, an Air Force veteran.

Jacobs concluded the ceremony by announcing that new and gently used clothing will be donated to the shelter at Veterans, Inc., in Worcester. Donations of clothing for men or women can be brought through November to the AMVETS Post 208, 5 South St.; Hudson-Concord Elks Lodge 959, 99 Park St.; or VFW Post 1027, 3 Palmieri Drive.

(Photos/Ed Karvoski Jr.)