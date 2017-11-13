Monday, November 13th, 2017 | Posted by

Hudson thanks military veterans for their service

Email, RSS Follow
Email

By Ed Karvoski Jr., Contributing Writer

Commander Joe Jacobs of American Legion Post 100 and AMVETS Post 208 salutes as the Hudson High School Marching Band plays the national anthem.

Hudson – On a cold Nov. 11 morning, parade participants and spectators in downtown Hudson thanked military veterans for their service.

Color guards of AMVETS Post 208 and Marine Corps JROTC from Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School in Marlborough led the annual Veterans Day parade. Also marching were representatives from the town’s veterans’ organizations and Hudson-Concord Elks Lodge 959 with elected officials and Scout troops. Patriotic music was provided by the Hudson High School Marching Band under the direction of Jason Caron.

The parade passed the Gold Star Monument at Cox Square. There, a wreath was laid for Hilda Palmieri, a Gold Star mother who passed away May 27 at age 96.

A ceremony with wreath layings took place at Liberty Park emceed by Commander Joe Jacobs of American Legion Post 100 and AMVETS Post 208. An invocation was offered by Vinny Giombetti, chaplain of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 82. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by Maya Perham of Girl Scout Troop 66271 and Thomas Silva of Boy Scout Troop 77.

Veterans Services Officer Brian Stearns named the town’s military veterans who passed away this past year. State Rep. Kate Hogan (D-Stow) shared her appreciation for veterans’ service. The keynote speech was delivered by Selectmen Chair John Parent, an Air Force veteran.

Jacobs concluded the ceremony by announcing that new and gently used clothing will be donated to the shelter at Veterans, Inc., in Worcester. Donations of clothing for men or women can be brought through November to the AMVETS Post 208, 5 South St.; Hudson-Concord Elks Lodge 959, 99 Park St.; or VFW Post 1027, 3 Palmieri Drive.

(Photos/Ed Karvoski Jr.)

Leading Knight Jesse Harvey of Hudson-Concord Elks Lodge 959 and Past Commander Al Temple of AMVETS Post 208 lay a wreath at Liberty Park.

Local veterans (l to r) Al Temple, Tom McCoy, Rick Giroux, Bill Higgins and Andy Mazza march together past Cellucci Park on South Street.

The keynote speech is delivered at Liberty Park by Selectmen Chair John Parent, an Air Force veteran.

Firemen and Veterans Services Officer Brian Stearns salute as a color guard passes the downtown station.

The Pledge of Allegiance is recited by Maya Perham of Girl Scout Troop 66271 and Thomas Silva of Boy Scout Troop 77.

Representing the Hudson-Concord Elks Lodge 959, Treasurer Mike King and Exalted Ruler Scott Martin lay a wreath at Liberty Park.

Hudson High School Marching Band members play “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=96407

Posted by on Nov 13 2017. Filed under Byline Stories, Events, Hudson, Photo Galleries, Stories With Good Photos. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • American Pets Alive: We are so happy to see more police departments adopting rescue dogs to be canine partners. By...
  • Doug Stone: Thanks Peter. I hope to help out in the future.
  • Doug Stone: Thanks for your support as well Gerald!
  • Gerald Griggs: This is fantastic and we in aviation appreciate what Mr. Stone and others are doing to inspire...
  • Peter Alberti: Having caught the aviation bug along with my son just over a year ago at a Young Eagles rally, I...

Recently Added