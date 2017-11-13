Jeannette Murphy, 86, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Jeannette (Cormier) Murphy, 86, of Marlborough, died Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 at St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Marlborough, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Marie (Gariepy) Cormier and the wife of the late John Murphy, who died in 1989. A graduate of St. Michael’s Academy, Hudson, she had attended Rivier College.

She had been employed as a member of the cafeteria staff at Kane School in Marlborough for many years.

An avid fan of the Red Sox and Patriots, she always wore her Patriots’ attire for game day. Jeannette had enjoyed photography for many years. She embraced new technology and transitioned into the digital age by becoming adept at using computer programs, especially Photoshop, for enhancing her photography. She also could be found on Face Book! She was close to her family and spent many happy hours babysitting her grandchildren.

Jeannette is survived by her daughters, Diane M. Rollins and her husband, Ted, of Northborough, Ellen A. Moro and her husband, James, of Uxbridge, Mary T. Giroux and her husband, Charles, of Marlborough, Jean M. Mahony and her husband, Bryant, of Natick, and Carol A. Murphy and her husband, Byron Scyzgial, of Richmond, Va.; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Helene Turcotte of Chandler, Ariz., and several cousins and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Arthur G. “Gerry” Cormier.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 4-7 p.m., at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect St., Marlborough. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street, Marlborough.

Donations may be to the Immaculate Conception School Annual Fund, 25 Washington Court, Marlborough, MA 01752.