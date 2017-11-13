Monday, November 13th, 2017 | Posted by

Jerry L. Stevens, 63, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Jerry L. Stevens, 63, of Shrewsbury, died peacefully but unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 in the Memorial Hospital. Jerry’s wife, Lynn N. (Bonderman) Stevens, predeceased him in 2000.

He is survived by his loving family: two daughters, Andrea L.(Stevens) Rotolo and her husband, Steven, of Shrewsbury, and Jennifer R. Stevens of Shrewsbury. Jerry also leaves a brother, Mark Stevens and his wife, Susan, of Illinois, and a sister, Wendy Tokarz and her husband, Anthony, of Minnesota. Jerry was the proud grandfather to Joey Rotolo. He also leaves behind his beloved nieces, Kelly, Rhiannon, and Rachel.

Jerry was born in Elmhurst, Ill., son of the late Ellis and Ruth (Cain) Stevens, and was a graduate of the Glenbard East High School in Lombard, Ill. Jerry moved to Shrewsbury in 1992.

He was a longtime employee at O.K. International in Marlborough.

Jerry enjoyed being outdoors, he loved working around his house, gardening and fishing, and also enjoyed riding his Motorcycle. Jerry’s most memorable times were when he was with his family. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Jerry’s celebration of life visiting hours with the family will be held Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 4-7 p.m., in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St., Worcester. A service will follow the calling hours at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.

To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Jerry, please visit his memorial site at www.mercadantefuneral.com.

