Paul J. Mottla Sr., 88, of Westborough

Westborough – Paul J. Mottla Sr., 88, of Westborough, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 at home. He was the husband of Elizabeth A. (Ferguson) Mottla.

Born in Arlington, he was the son of the late Pasquale and Sarah (Raciti) Mottla. He was educated in Arlington schools and was a graduate of Boston University.

During the Korean Conflict he served with the U.S Army where he was a member of the Central Intelligence Corps in Japan from 1952 to 1955.

Paul was employed in business sales for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company for 35 years retiring in 1992.

He was a sports enthusiast, enjoyed playing golf and maintaining a vegetable garden.

In addition to his wife he is survived by three children, Paul J. Mottla Jr., and his wife, Christie, of Sylacauga, Ala., Sarah E. Scheinfein of Boylston, and John P. Mottla of Westborough; one brother, Leroy Mottla of Peaks Island, Maine; seven grandchildren, Audrey Mottla, Nicholas Mottla, Tori Mottla, Madison Mottla, Sarah Grace Mottla, Laura Scheinfein and Rebecca Scheinfein; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Robert Mottla.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 10:30 a.m., in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Calling hours at the David A. Pickering Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, are Monday, Nov. 13, from 4-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Westborough Fire Ambulance Gift Fund, 42 Milk St., Westborough, MA 01581 or to The Jimmy Fund at www.jimmyfund.org.